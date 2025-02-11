General Hospital Feb 10 Episode Recap: Did Ava Get the Custody of Avery Amid Her Plan Backfiring? Find Out
General Hospital’s latest recap adds to the drama in the ongoing storyline of the show. The episode majorly focused on Ava and Avery, as well as Nina and Carly.
General Hospital’s latest episode has added drama to the ongoing storyline of the show. While the viewers saw in the previous episode that Carly and Nina were too close to coming together for a common goal of coming Drew away from Willow.
In the newly dropped scenes, Carly was initially in a dilemma of entering into a deal with the latter. However, when she learns about Drew getting a new house to let Scout, Willow and her kids live along with him, Carly makes a promise to collaborate with Nina.
Meanwhile, Ava fights for Avery’s custody after her plan backfires. Over the past few episodes, Avery has been going back and forth amid her mother committing numerous crimes. Ava is the only way that the latter could not land up in the prison.
In addition to the parellel storylines, Jason and Tracy too make an appearance. While Jason chose Tracy and Monica over Sonny years ago, now comes the time when he questions Tracy over her actions and motives.
The faceoff between Tracy and Jason is one of the highlights of the episode, which leads on with high emotions and intensity.
As for Willow, she is torn between her mom and Drew. She loves Nina, who is not in favor of her daughter choosing Drew, knowing that the duo does not have a future together. On the other hand, the latter is ready to give happiness and the world to Willow.
