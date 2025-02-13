General Hospital Feb 12 Episode Recap: Jason Warns Cyrus in Heated Argument; Josslyn Goes Rogue Again

The February 12 episode of General Hospital starts with a heated confrontation between Jason (Steve Burton) and Cyrus (Jeff Kober). When the former finds his teenage son Danny ((Asher Antonyzyn) hanging out with Cyrus, who's believed to be the prime suspect in Sam's (Kelly Monaco) death, he loses his temper.

Having already lost Sam in his life, Jason can not risk losing his son. Hence, he warns Cyrus to stay away from Danny or bear the repercussions of his wrath. After reprimanding Cyrus, Jason takes Danny aside to have a conversation in private.

The father and son have a lot to catch up on, but Jason begins by warning his hot-headed son to stay away from suspected convicts like Cyrus. Would Danny take his father's advice or blurt out the bombshell secret he had promised to keep to himself?

Jason swore Danny to secrecy about his promise to be Sasha's pretentious baby daddy to keep the real person's identity hidden. Elsewhere, Josslyn is making Anna insane with her rebellious attitude and continues to make mistakes.

Josslyn owes an explanation to an officer to catch her going rogue again in finding out Dex's (Evan Hofer) killer. Anna warns her to stop her dangerous expedition as it could lead to her death. However, Josslyn, who believes she has a career in law enforcement, wouldn't be persuaded by Anna's warnings, or would she?

Willow and Nina have a heart-to-heart conversation, but the latter struggles to keep her thoughts in front of her mother. She wants to tell Willow about her affair with Drew but second-guesses the decision as it might create a rift between their close bond.

Advertisement

Though the episode was packed with high-stakes drama, there was a moment of pure love and unity when Carly and Jack had their special date night.