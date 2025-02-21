General Hospital Feb 20 Episode Recap: Cyrus Manages to Escape From Elizabeth’s House; Here's How

General Hospital’s new episode has been dropped and the audiences are sure to be on the edge of their seats as Cyrus manages to escape Elizabeth’s house as the latter is trying to save Lucky’s life. After stepping out of Elizabeth’s home, Cyrus goes into hiding, where he finds Josslyn snooping around.

Understanding the intensity of danger, Josslyn comes prepared with Dex’s gun. She is not afraid to pull the trigger on Cyrus in any of the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Jason is reanalyzing his thoughts about Cyrus after the women in his life advised him to not kill the latter. However, he will soon learn that Cyrus went behind Elizabeth and tried to kill her. Hence, it would be interesting to know what action Jason will take in the coming episodes.

Moreover, Anna too has been replaying her conversation with Jason and raised that she needs to act more cleverly to collect evidence against Cyrus, who previously killed Sam. Anna also goes to Laura and reveals to her that her brother is the main suspect in the interrogations.

On the other hand, Brook Lynn is gathering up the courage to tell her husband about her having a teenage son.