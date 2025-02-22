General Hospital Feb 21 Episode Recap: Did Josslyn Pull the Trigger on Cyrus? Find Out

The new episode of General Hospital has been dropped and the fans are in for some high-intensity drama. As witnessed in the previous episode, Cyrus finds Josslyn looping around in his hideout.

With Dex’s gun in her hand, Josslyn pulls the trigger on Cyrus, killing him. Before she could plan anything further, Jack arrives at the crime scene, and is shocked to see Cyrus on the ground.

The duo has only a few minutes until they hide the body, as Anna has gotten a lead over Cyrus’ car, and she could arrive at his hideout with the police at any minute.

Meanwhile, Josslyn is in a dilemma of her own as to whether to call the police or to get rid of the mess in her way. Jack stands by her side through the situation, and would do exactly as the former would ask him to.

On the other hand, Lucky has been put on a ventilator and is fighting for his life as he goes into cardiac arrest. Aiden, meanwhile, sits outside along with Lulu, Laura and Liz, fearing that he might lose his father.

Lulu learns the truth of what Cyrus had done to her. She gets to know it was Cyrus who caused her liver failure in order to wake her up from a coma. However, a trick pulled by Cyrus could even have led Lulu to death.

Moreover, Drew and Jason have a conversation, where the former offers peace. Jason too thinks over the decision, as he wants both their children to get along with each other.