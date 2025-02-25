General Hospital Feb 24 Episode Recap: Brook Lynn Reveals the Truth About Her Teenage Pregnancy to Chase; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has been dropped, and fans of the show are in for high-intensity drama. In Monday’s episode, Brook Lynn revealed the truth about her teenage pregnancy to Chase.

Soon Lois learns that Lynn has shared every detail of her secret with Chase and is alarmed by the fact that someone else, apart from her, knows the truth. However, Lois is slightly revealed after knowing that Brook Lynn has not revealed that Dante was her baby’s father.

Lois, however, does not intend to let anyone know that she raised Brook Lynn’s son without anyone knowing about it. Moreover, if the latter learns that Giovanni (Gio) is her son, it could put the family through some tough times.

Cerullos and Falconeris too will stand against each other if all of the family members begin living under one roof.

Meanwhile, Josslyn is trying to clear her head from the fact that she killed Cyrus. She distracts herself by going to work at Bobby’s but clearly is not able to focus with the flashes in front of her eyes.

Noticing that Josslyn is disturbed, Trina tries to find out the cause, but the former is too tigh-lipped.

On the other hand, Laura, who is unaware of Cyrus’ death, fears about his next move. She has a conversation with her brother, revealing Cyrus’ wrongdoings to him, and the duo figures out the next move to save themselves from their own brother.