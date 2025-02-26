General Hospital Feb 25 Episode Recap: Drew Gives Nina an Ultimatum Over Willow; Details Inside

General Hospital’s new episode has brought in new twists for the audience to drop their jaws in shock. In the latest release, Drew and Nina yet again have a full-fledged confrontation over Willow. With the conversation heating up, Drew gives an ultimatum to Nina, giving her an option of whether to support him to get Willow or he will separate the mother-daughter duo.

On the other hand, Nina is not letting Willow get along with Drew and would pull any trick to keep her daughter away from the latter. The showdown between Nina and Drew is one of the factors of the episode to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

On the other hand, Jason finds himself in major trouble after his hair is found in Cyrus’ cabin. With the potential evidence, the officials believe that Jason killed the latter, while in reality he did not even know that Cyrus had a secret hideout.

Meanwhile, Anna is alarmed after learning about the potential evidence at Cyrus’ hideout and is determined to know who tried to frame Jason in the latter’s murder.

Carly reaches out to Jack to know where they stand in their relationship. The duo has been attracted to each other for the past year but hasn’t gotten a chance to talk about the real things amid the later being behind bars. However, the duo is enjoying their time together now, with champagne and kisses.