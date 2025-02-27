General Hospital Feb 26 Episode Recap: Trina and Kai Enjoy Romantic Moments Together; Details Inside
In the latest episode of General Hospital, the fans are to be seated for some lovely moments between Trina and Kai. The episode takes an intense turn when Jason gets trapped in Cyrus’ murder.
The new episode of General Hospital has brought in a roller coaster of emotions for the fans. The love story of Trina and Kai has accelerated as the duo share some quality time with each other. The pair takes the chemistry to the whole new level, and none of them can deny the passion and spark between them.
In the previous episodes, the duo headed out for a date after Kai asked Trina out for Valentines. Following the date, while Trina was hesitant to take things fast, she is now getting comfortable in Kai’s company.
On the other hand, it is decision time for Josslyn. While she is the one to pull the trigger on Cyrus, Jason has been framed after his hair was found in the latter’s cabin.
Josslyn is in a dilemma of whether she should turn herself in for the murder she committed, and the guilt will build up over her if she does not take the right stand. Josslyn is also considering Brennan’s offer.
However, Josslyn’s mother is completely ignorant of the trouble that her daughter might be facing and is focused on tending to his son Michael and his kids.
Meanwhile, after a big blowout between Nina and Drew over Willow, Carly reaches out to Willow with a special request. It would be interesting to watch if Carly pleads with Willow to stay away from Drew.
General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew Betray Jason and Seal His Fate?