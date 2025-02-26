General Hospital Feb 26 To Mar 7 Spoilers: From Sonny’s Next Move To Trina And Kai’s Romance; Here’s What Audience Can Expect To Unfold

The audience can gear up for an entertaining ride as major explosive developments unfold on General Hospital from February 26 to March 7, 2025, ensuring viewers keep coming back for more.

We will witness Nina and Drew’s feud intensify when Nina confronts him at his new home, leading to a heated argument where he demands that she leave. Amid this already tense situation, Tracy schemes against Drew, further escalating the familial drama.

Meanwhile, Sonny receives a warning regarding Jenz, whose connection with Natalia comes to light—posing a potential threat to Sasha’s pregnancy. As tensions rise, Sonny’s next move will play a crucial role in ensuring Port Charles’ safety.

Ava and Kristina engage in a fiery confrontation, with Kristina’s past resentment potentially coming to the surface.

Josslyn faces a tough decision—either admit to her involvement in Cyrus’s disappearance or make a deal with the WSB. Meanwhile, Brennan’s attempt to frame Jason jeopardizes not only Jason’s freedom but also his relationship with Carly. Trina grows suspicious of Josslyn’s behavior, but her increasing romance with Kai distracts her from digging deeper.

On the romantic front, Trina and Kai’s relationship deepens, as does the connection between Molly and Cody. Meanwhile, Jordan and Isaiah work to figure out their dynamic.

In the case of Cyrus’s disappearance, Jason emerges as the prime suspect. Anna and Alexis question his involvement, but evidence planted by Brennan complicates matters further. Additionally, Brook Lynn’s search for her firstborn takes an unexpected turn.

Lois discovers that Jiovanni is the biological father. Dante’s growing connection with Chase sheds light on Brook Lynn’s past, leading him to question his possible link to the child.

Unexpected alliances could be on the horizon as Olivia proposes a partnership with Carly. Meanwhile, Lulu’s eavesdropping on crucial conversations brings Brook Lynn’s secret dangerously close to exposure, making Lulu increasingly suspicious.