General Hospital Feb 27 Episode Recap: Carly is Shocked to Learn About Josslyn’s Involvement in Cyrus’ Investigation

The latest episode of General Hospital has been dropped and has brought in a major shocker for Carly, who learns that her daughter Josslyn is involved in the investigation of Cyrus’ murder.

Carly was completely unaware of the events that took place in Josslyn’s life in the past few days. Amid learning about the investigation, Carly runs to Charlie’s, where she meets Jack.

Upon meeting Jack, Carly inquires about the investigation and asks him about what mischief he had been up to whilst they were away from each other. Jack, however, does not reveal to her that he sent her daughter to the spy school.

On the other hand, Tracy and Marty have locked horns yet again. Marty has given an ultimatum to the former to drop her cease and desist order against Drew. Playing the latter’s lawyer, Marty reveals to Tracy that Drew intends to keep his name.

As for Brook Lynn, she hes been weeping over the fact that she cannot give Chase a baby. She is trying every trick to keep her partner happy, but also does not want to have Finn’s baby.

It will be interesting to watch if Lynn will try to find out about the baby she gave for adoption, and how Lois will be startled by the decision.