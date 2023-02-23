General Hospital: Is Jon Lindstrom’s Ryan Chamberlain dead for real? Here’s what we think

General Hospital is the longest running television serial produced in Hollywood. The first episode of the show came out in 1963, and 60 years later, the soap opera still continues to be a fan-favorite. While characters have come and gone, General Hospital continued to maintain viewers’ curiosity with its engaging plotline. Speaking of characters, Ryan Chamberlain – who was introduced in the show back in 1992 itself, is finally, dead. Yes, you read that right!

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez beats Kylie Jenner to become Instagram’s most followed woman ONCE AGAIN

Ryan Chamberlain’s death in General Hospital In all these years, throughout his storyline, Chamberlain has managed to escaped death quite a few times. In fact, he has also claimed lives in the name of his unhealthy obsession with love. But now, after the latest episode aired on Wednesday, February 22, it looks like Ryan has finally moved on to the other side. Speculation is that the character might have failed to cheat death this time around, like when Sonny was living an alternate life in Nixon Falls, or when Finn and Liz trapped Peter in a freezer. This time, viewers will have to agree with what Mac said, “Ryan Chamberlain’s reign of terror is finally over.”

ALSO READ: What did Rihanna DM to her ASL Interpreter Justina Miles after their terrific Super Bowl Halftime show?

However, it should be noted that Ryan’s death does not mean that fans would not get to watch Jon Lindstrom on screen anymore. Although not as Kevin’s evil brother, the actor will continue to feature on the show as Laura’s husband, and the top psychiatrist in Port Charles.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard net worth, luxury lifestyle, career & dating history

Will Heather die next? While the show required someone to die in the climax – and it’s Ryan – we wonder if his partner-in-crime Heather will too meet her end this season. She was introduced in the show even before Ryan, in 1976, and has been a part of many interesting plotlines. Moreover, she has a fair share of killings to be blamed for too, after she returned as Alley Mills in 2022. Will Esme lose both her parents in a matter of a few hours? Well, that remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Teddy Long reveals only veteran Kurt Angle thanked him at WWE RAW XXX