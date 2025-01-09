General Hospital Issues Viewer Advisory For Fire-Themed Episodes Amid California Wildfires
ABC's General Hospital has issued a viewer advisory for upcoming fire-themed episodes, acknowledging they may be difficult to watch amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County.
"In light of current events, today’s episode of General Hospital (and several that follow) may prove too difficult to watch for some," the statement said.
"Please keep this in consideration prior to tuning in." The show added, "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the fires currently raging in Los Angeles County."
Los Angeles County has been battling fast-moving wildfires since Tuesday, fueled by adverse wind conditions. The fires have impacted many communities and heightened emotions across the region.
In response, the producers of General Hospital acknowledged the sensitive nature of their upcoming episodes, encouraging viewers to decide whether to watch.
The current storyline on General Hospital involves a fire in Sonny Corinthos’ penthouse, where his son Michael is trapped. The storyline may also mark the exit of Chad Duell, who has portrayed Michael Corinthos for several years. While not confirmed, fans have speculated about his potential departure.
