General Hospital Recap: Carly Confronts Drew and Brennan’s Plan Targets Josslyn

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) had a heated argument at the Metro Court after Carly discovered Drew’s tie at Willow Corinthos’ (Katelyn MacMullen) place.

Carly realized Drew had spent the night with Willow despite being banned from the Quartermaine estate. She confronted him publicly, calling him out for sneaking around.

The situation escalated when Drew fired back with a shocking revelation. He announced that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) had gotten Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) pregnant. The news stunned the restaurant patrons, including Sasha herself, leaving everyone in shock.

At the Metro Court, Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) confronted Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) over his meeting with Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper).

Isaiah accused Sidwell of trying to eliminate him, but Jordan acted like Isaiah was out of line. Once Isaiah left, Jordan charmed Sidwell and agreed to have dinner with him soon.

Later, Jordan met back up with Isaiah to thank him for playing along. Isaiah worried about her safety, but Jordan insisted she needed to get closer to Sidwell to uncover valuable information.

She told Isaiah they had to keep their distance for now, but Isaiah suggested they could still keep their connection alive, just in secret.

On a jet returning from Germany, Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) had a flirty conversation with Carly. Once they landed, Brennan met with Collette Girard (Mercedez Lopez Renard), who had found the house Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) had been using as a hideout.

However, Brennan had no interest in helping the police. Instead, he hinted at a new plan, seeing if Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) could find the hideout herself. He wanted to watch what actions she would take next, adding another layer to the ongoing drama.

At Elizabeth Baldwin’s (Rebecca Herbst) home, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) reflected on his past decisions. He admitted to Elizabeth that he wasn’t sure if he regretted letting Sidwell live. He also revealed that he had a vision of her while he was away, which gave him hope.

Elizabeth reassured Lucky, saying she couldn’t be his angel, but she could be herself. As Lucky recalled a familiar song that reminded him of her, he played it on his phone, and they shared a quiet dance, bringing back old memories.

