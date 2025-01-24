General Hospital Recap: Laura Backs Out of Ava’s Custody Case While Sonny Faces a Medical Crisis

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital delivered emotional confrontations, surprising alliances, and high-stakes decisions. From Ava Jerome’s custody battle to Sonny Corinthos’ hidden heart condition, the drama in Port Charles shows no signs of slowing down.

Laura Collins (Genie Francis) informed Ava Jerome (Maura West) that she couldn’t act as a character witness in Ava’s custody case, citing the need to stay out of Ava’s feud with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). This left Ava frustrated, especially after a tense meeting with Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) about her living arrangements. Ric encouraged Ava to move into a more judge-friendly apartment, leading to a heated exchange that ended in a passionate kiss.

Meanwhile, Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) kept a watchful eye on Sonny, who confided in Brick (Stephen A. Smith) about his heart condition. Brick arranged for Sonny to see a top cardiologist in Los Angeles, urging him to maintain secrecy about his health to avoid appearing vulnerable to the five families. Natalia’s support reassured Sonny as he prepared for the challenges ahead.

At Charlie’s Pub, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) proudly shared updates on her progress with the business, earning praise from Natalia. However, tensions flared when Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) bragged about selling Wyndemere to Jens Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and mentioned Ava’s new apartment, creating an awkward moment with Kristina.

Elsewhere, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) faced consequences for a bar brawl, with Mac Scorpio (John J. York) encouraging him to lean on his family for support. Despite Cody’s assurances of reform, Mac decided Cody should spend the night in jail to reflect on his actions.

In the PCPD interrogation room, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) treated minor injuries and gathered intel on Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) stabbing, resolving to investigate further at Turning Woods.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) confided in Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) about her anger toward Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) and her suspicion of his involvement in patient fatalities. Despite Lucas’ warnings to steer clear of danger, Josslyn’s determination for vengeance hinted at future trouble.

Port Charles is rife with intrigue as personal and professional stakes collide for its residents. Don’t miss what’s next on General Hospital, where secrets unravel, alliances shift, and danger looms just around the corner.

