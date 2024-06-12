General Hospital Series Pays Homage To Its Late Cast Member Johnny Wactor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Johnny Wactor’s heartbreaking death took over the headlines due to the tragic incident that occurred before he passed away, sustaining a gunshot wound. Many of his friends and family members spoke about him after his death.

The series General Hospital, for which he was famously known, paid him an homage in its recently aired episode. Check out the details about this tribute paid to the series’s former cast member.

General Hospital honors Johnny Wactor

As per TV Line, the June 11 (Tuesday) episode of the ABC series ended with a title card that honored the late actor and his work on the series. The title card read, "In Loving Memory Of Johnny Wactor."

Wactor played the role of Brando Corbin in the series. He was part of the soap opera from 2020 to 2022. Apart from this role, the actor also contributed to many other series including Westworld, NCIS, Criminal Minds, Army Wives, and many more.

Wactor worked as a bartender at Level 8. His co-worker Anita Joy was with him during the incident that took place on May 25.

On May 29, Joy took to her Instagram to speak about the late actor and the tragic incident. She wrote, “He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking. So I'm angry, I'm sad, and I'm all of the feelings at once... but above all, I am here for Johnny's justice." Check out her post below.

Johnny Wactor’s General Hospital co-star speaks about him

On June 7, during the Daytime Emmy Awards 2024, Wactor’s General Hospital costar Sofia Mattsson spoke with People about her former co-star. She played his wife in the soap opera.

Mattsson shared, “We shared so many great memories, so many tears and laughter on and off screen.”

The actress added that Wactor helped support everyone, knew everybody’s names, and was friendly with everyone. She described him as being “super goofy,” always making people laugh, feel comfortable, and at home.

In a statement to ABC News, Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, said that there were not enough words to describe what a “beautiful soul” the General Hospital alum was.

She said, “He was a kind, loving son and brother. He lived life to the fullest.” Scarlett continued, saying that Johnny went after the goals he set for himself and that a large hole exists in their hearts and lives.

