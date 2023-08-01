General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dante be able to help Sonny and Anna figure out who the shooter was?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect suspicions, decisions, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 1, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Carly, played by Laura Wright, is confused about why Avery, played by Ava and Grace Scarola, would need a new nanny despite the incident in the park. She is also aware there is something both Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Ava, played by Maura West, have been doing together in secret. The moment Sonny asked if Avery could sleep over, Carly knew something was up and she wants to be in on whatever the two are planning.

Without knowing the truth, Carly confronts Ava and blames her for resorting back to her old tricks. Will Ava decide to tell her the truth? Will she tell off Carly and state that she is Avery's mother? Will Ava remind her that whatever is happening with the nanny change is not her business? Or will she choose to let Sonny handle this and just report Carly's behavior to him so he can take care of things? Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, has a case to make.

How will he convince Cody, played by Josh Kelly, to do what is right when it comes to both Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, and Mac, played by John J. York? Dante could spill Cody's secrets, but he has to consider his own father Sonny and Anna, played by Finola Hughes, in all this mess. How will he react to Anna's plan of using herself as bait to lure out the shooter? Will he ask Sonny to not let her plan formulate because it's too risky?

Lastly, Molly, played by Brooke Anna Smith, and TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, have finally made a decision on what to do regarding their want to be parents. After the fertility issues and family drama, it seems like they've made up their mind about what to do. Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, might be getting some reassurances. What will it be about? Her new youth center or her offer to become Molly and TJ's surrogate and egg donor?

