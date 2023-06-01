General Hospital Spoilers: What trouble has Victor stirred up for Anna even after his death?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect heartbreak, conspiracies, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 1, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, was still absorbing the message Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, left for her in his will when WSB agents interrupted her at the Metro Court. They approach her and want to discuss something that happened many years ago and Anna knows she is in for a lot of trouble. What revelations and past secrets will this lead to?

Anna had just gotten rid of the legal troubles Victor had caused and now he has even stirred up trouble for her from his grave. She promises herself that the bureau will not get away with this, and if she needs to, she will take the WSB down with her. Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has shocking news for Laura, played by Genie Francis. What could it be?

Is it about Charlotte and her living arrangements? Or is it something else? Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, thought she had a second chance with Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, after the kiss they had last week. When Curtis asked her to sleep with him, she put a stop to the quickly escalating things out of fear that the situation would go too far. But she still couldn't stop herself from imagining what could have been if she hadn't said no unwillingly.

When she finds out that Curtis has moved back in with Portia in an attempt to give their marriage another chance, Jordan is left heartbroken. Meanwhile, Portia, played by Brook Kerr, wants to know what prompted Curtis' decision. Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, conspire about something but Dex, played by Evan Hofer, doesn't think it would work. Is it about Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez?

Or is this about using the Pikeman shipment video against Sonny to save her mother Carly? Austin, played by Roger Howarth, and Ava, played by Maura West, have a conversation but are interrupted. Is Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, back with more information? Or is it someone else instead? What new drama will this create? General Hospital airs on ABC.

