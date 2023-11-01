General Hospital Spoilers: Who is Carly issuing a warning and does it have something to do with Drew?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect joining hands, moving places, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 1, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

The return of Lois, played by Rena Sofer, has clearly shaken things up in Port Charles but the most shaken up is definitely Ned, played by Wally Kurth. She has been on his mind ever since they met after she returned. He is aware she is someone he knows but can't pinpoint their relationship. When Lois gives him some encouragement, will he finally remember something about his real life? Or will his amnesia still make him believe he is Eddie?

Will a memory trigger something in him? Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, and Scott, played by Kin Shriner, have never gotten along. The two have a past of getting on each other's nerves and this Halloween doesn't seem to be any different. When the two have a big blow-up, how will things fare? Who will come out on top and how will this affect their equation? When Carly, played by Laura Wright, warns somebody, who could it be?

Is it Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober, who is walking around meeting different people since leaving prison? Or is it somebody else? She already has plenty on her plate considering her boyfriend Drew's recovery. She is also trying to find a way to keep him out of Pentonville. How will she navigate what's to come? Ava, played by Maura West, is still reeling from the fact that Nikolas is still alive. She was definitely not expecting this piece of information.

She thought she murdered him by mistake and has been living with this guilt for so long. Now that she knows the truth what will she do? When she gets an offer, what could it be about? Will she accept the offer or refuse? Is it even an offer she can afford to refuse? What is in store for her on the Nikolas front? Will she manage to get out of this mess or only fall deeper in the whole chaos? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

