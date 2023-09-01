General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex's mobster life cause problems in his relationship with Josslyn?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect heat-to-hearts, risky attempts, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 1, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time around in Port Charles.

Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, has been having a difficult time lately. Her personal life is going through a rough phase as she understands what it really means that her boyfriend Dex, played by Evan Hofer, is part of a mob. She never wanted this but she likes Dex too much to risk losing him to this. She may have reluctantly agreed but now the two barely spend any time together. Dex is busy working for Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, most of the time.

It hasn't been easy for Josslyn so she decides to open up to her mother Carly, played by Laura Wright. Considering the latter has personal experience dating a mobster, she is someone who can definitely understand what Josslyn is going through. But Carly also warned her daughter how hard being with someone in the mafia is and what a toll it takes. Will she remind Josslyn about her warning or empathize with her instead? How will Josslyn react in return?

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, is also in the same boat since she is engaged to Sonny. But she has a bright side to look forward to now that her daughter Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, has let her back in her life. Nina is delighted that she gets to spend time with her grandson but while her dream of wanting Willow to forgive her is coming true, her past has the power to absolutely ruin her present and future. It also explains her constant fear.

When Sonny and Willow find out that Nina was the SEC snitch, she can possibly lose her fiance and daughter who is letting her back into her life. Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, had quite a hard time accepting that her husband Ned, played by Wally Kurth, is not himself because of his amnesia. His memory loss makes him think he is Eddie who has a completely different personality. Regardless, she still misses Ned which is why she tries taking a risk.

When Olivia decides to test out if she can jog up Ned's memory, how will things fare? Will this cause friction and distance between Eddie and her or will he remember something about his life as Ned? Will Olivia regret it? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

