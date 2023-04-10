General Hospital Spoilers: What will Willow do without a bone marrow donor?

American television drama series General Hospital has been serving lots of action and drama in recent episodes and the ABC series only plans to up the stakes for the audience in the upcoming episodes. Continue reading to find out what the spoilers as well as highlights for the 10 April 2023, episode of General Hospital are.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, has actually vanished after entering the vanishing cabinet at the Nurses Ball, leaving Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, in a fix, now that she does not have a bone marrow donor. Now Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, have the responsibility of telling Michael, played by Chad Duell, what exactly happened to Liesl at the ball and why she can't be found.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Trina break up with Spencer?

Michael, played by Chad Duell, will then be informing Willow that she will have to be a part of the waiting game once again. They can either hope that Liesl shows up somehow, look for another donor, or wait for Willow to die without the required and life-saving surgery. Portia, played by Brook Kerr, tries to avoid talking to Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, at the Nurses Ball wanting to give her space to enjoy the event in peace.

But when she finally decides to find her, Trina is nowhere to be found and seems to also have vanished and Portia has a feeling that something is wrong. Meanwhile, Jordan is spying around to find out what Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, is up to. When Portia questions Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, about where Trina is, Josslyn is not sure.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Why is Cody threatening Gladys?

Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, went off to find Victor, believing that he has a strong, legal plan to get him custody of Baby Ace. Trina saw this and followed him in the hopes of finally finding out what Spencer is doing and hiding from her. Spencer becomes aware of what plans Victor has up his sleeve and knows he has to be careful about how he decides to deal with his powerful and dangerous uncle.

Laura, played by Genie Francis, calls for help, and Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, vows to help her as much as he can while also assisting in catching Victor. But that is not the only problem they have to deal with. The two also have to face Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, who will stop at nothing to get her son back.