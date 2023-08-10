General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis be able to give Trina the answers she really needs?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect questions, confrontations, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 10, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, was quite shocked when she found out that her boyfriend Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, was involved with the Pikeman Group. Considering she and Sonny believe they were behind the Metro Court pool shooting it's no surprise she is miffed at him hiding it from him. What's even worse is that she now knows about Valentin's current dealings with the group and Sonny. She's obviously not pleased about this news.

Anna asks Sonny's son Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, to help her figure out this case. They try to figure out why she could have been the shooter's target. But that doesn't mean Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, who is the other potential target, is safe. But with all the new information, their search has narrowed down. Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, has been going through a lot emotionally during the last few weeks because of her personal life.

Finding out that her father Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, has been pushing her away and does not want to see her after his paralysis has not been easy for Trina. While she was busy hoping he lives and wishing he gets better soon, this is how he is reacting towards him in return. But after all this, it seems like Curtis has a change of heart. He lets his stubbornness go and is willing to spend some time with his daughter. How will Curtis answer Trina?

Meanwhile, Trina's mother Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is going through her own emotions after Curtis asked her to move on in life. She was heartbroken about how their attempt to save their marriage will go down the drain because Curtis is not able to come to terms with what has happened to him. Thankfully, Portia has Marshall, a player by Robert Gossett, for support. Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, has been living in a small apartment.

She also her three kids with her so it's definitely not easy. She is looking for a new house to move to but when she receives an offer, is it about a new house or location she can move into? Lastly, Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, is busy working on her LGBTQ youth center project, and Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, is impressed with her. Kristina is surprised when she finds out because impressing her mother is not an easy job.

