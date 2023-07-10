General Hospital Spoilers: Who becomes the victim at the unfortunate Metro Court pool shooting?

Viewers of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect shocking situations, surprising offers, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 10, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

A shooting at the Metro Court pool has everyone shocked. Who was the one who got shot in the unfortunate incident and turned out to be the victim? Anna, played by Finola Hughes, had told Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, that danger is looming and the Pikeman Group might do something. Does this mean Sonny was the one who was the victim in the shooting?

Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, was there to be the savior, but will he save his father? Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, and Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, get together and catch up, discussing Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and his attitude toward Dex, played by Evan Hofer. Josslyn thinks Spencer's actual problem is Josslyn and the fact that she broke Cam's heart to be with Dex. Will she tell Trina the full truth about the situation?

Meanwhile, Spencer and Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, are busy sparring. What is the bad news he suddenly receives? Is it about Sonny getting potentially shot? After Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, found that her sister Molly can not conceive a child using her own eggs, she makes a plan to get her out of this dilemma. Kristina decides to use her eggs and carry a child for Molly, played by Holiday Mia Kriegel, and TJ, played by Tajh Bellow.

When Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, finds out about this, she is shocked that Kristina even considered something so impulsive. On the other hand, Molly is also left surprised and does not know how to deal with her family. She was clearly not expecting her sister to make such an offer and now that she has to make a call and answer Kristina, she doesn't know what to do. What will the decision be? Will she eventually make the right choice?

