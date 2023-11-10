General Hospital Spoilers: What will Ned recovering his memories mean for his marriage with Olivia?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect blindsides, returning memories, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 10, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, has been going through a massive emotional turmoil and guilt trip. She found somebody breaking into her house and shot them but later found out that it was none other than her boyfriend Valentin's 15-year-old daughter Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez. She has since been heartbroken and guilty over the incident and all of the blames aren't helping her deal with the massive storm of emotions inside her either.

When Anna experiences a blindside, does she find out the secrets Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, was hiding from her? Especially those about Charlotte and her attempts to break into her house more than once. How will she react to it? What will Valentin have to say in defense? Will this ruin their relationship? Meanwhile, Ned's alter-ego Eddie, played by Wally Kurth, may have finally gone away due to his second underwater nightmare.

With his memories finally returned, what will his life now be like? What will this mean for his marriage with Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero? She might be ecstatic that his husband's memories are back but will this last? Or will she miss Eddie now that he's gone? Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, and Blaze, played by Jacqueline Grace Lopez, have been getting quite close. Now, Blaze meets her mother Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn.

How will things fare when they have a chat? When Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, vents to Laura, played by Genie Francis, what could it be about? Is it related to Finn or her kids? The latter is possible especially since Jake, played by Hudson West, is going through a lot of emotions after Charlotte was shot. Will Laura be able to advise Elizabeth for the better? Or will she have to deal with it on her own? What will it lead to?

When Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, does not mince words, is she talking to a friend or an enemy? Could it be her mother Portia, played by Brook Kerr, who keeps interfering in her daughter's life? Or is it Esme, played by Avery Pohl, whose proximity with Trina's boyfriend Spencer isn't something the latter likes? Maybe it could be Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, at the receiving end. General Hospital airs on ABC.

