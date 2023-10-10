General Hospital Spoilers: What changes will Port Charles witness now that Lois has finally returned?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect joyful returns, shocking findings, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 10, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, is left surprised when she opens the door and finds the smiling face of her mother Lois Cerullo, played by Rena Sofer, on the other side. The mother-daughter duo catch up at first and then Lois reveals why she is back in town. She tells Brook Lynn that she found out about the Deception drama and how she was fired from the company. Lois tells her daughter that she is here to help her get her job back.

Brook Lynn reveals that Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, manipulated her to commit corporate espionage which is why she doesn't deserve to get her job back. Tracy, who is not too pleased to see Lois, leaves the room not wanting to face Brook Lynn's mother now that she has found out what she did. Meanwhile, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, enjoyed some much-needed quality time together in New York.

They romanced and took their relationship a step further by getting intimate. Now they are back and Trina is catching up with her biological and adoptive fathers Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, and Marshall, played by Robert Gossett. Spencer, on the other hand, gets to know about something shocking. He finds out that his father Nikolas is alive and has been using his Swiss bank money. Spencer also realizes Nikolas does not want to be found.

In other news, Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, starts her new job as a patient advocate, while Stella, played by Vernee Watson, becomes her source of advise when it comes to getting used to her new position. Will Felicia's new journey go smoothly or will chaos ensue? Lastly, Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, makes a confession. Is it about something related to Finn, played by Michael Easton, or something entirely else?

