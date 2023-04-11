General Hospital Spoilers 11 April 2023: Will Trina be able to save Spencer?

The latest episodes of American television drama series General Hospital have amped up the drama quotient and the upcoming episodes only promise to do so even further. Fans of the ABC series can expect danger, missing characters, open-hearted conversations, and lots of drama coming ahead. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 11 April 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is not happy when Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, takes the call of his uncle Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, in the middle of an important conversation they are having at the Nurses Ball. Annoyed by his behaviour, she decides to see for herself what plans are cooking between the two.

Trina follows Spencer to The Haunted Star and the two are left alarmed when the ship starts moving. She is determined to get to Spencer and keep the two of them safe. She only wanted to know what Spencer and Victor were up to and was not expecting to be off on a boat that is bound toward an unknown destination. She also learns that Spencer is there against his will.

Meanwhile, Spencer is about to find out exactly what Victor plans to do and he might just get one of the biggest shocks of his life. Laura, played by Genie Francis, comforts Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, as they await answers on what is going on with Ace. Esme thinks that Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, is the culprit, while Laura believes it's Victor.

Esme freaks out after hearing this because she was not afraid that Nikolas would hurt her baby but she knows Victor can definitely reach that level. Meanwhile, Jordan, played by Tanish Harper, informs Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, and Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, that Anna's shooting is connected to Ace going missing.

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, knows that Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, has vanished and takes it upon herself to find her so Willow's bone marrow transplant isn't delayed. Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, knows that if he finds Victor, Willow's bone marrow surgery can happen. On finding out about Liesl, Willow thinks about how Nina might be feeling.