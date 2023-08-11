General Hospital Spoilers 11 August 2023: What suspicious behavior did Sam catch Gladys doing at the pool?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect investigations, venting out, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 11, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Carly, played by Laura Wright, only wanted to help Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, who has been unwillingly dealing with Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, for some reason. This decision of hers to be the helping hand ended her up at the Port Charles Police Department. Ned, played by Wally Kurth, is also there and he is obviously not happy about it.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, comes to her rescue but Carly refuses. Is he trying to bail her out? Will he offer to deal with Mason for her? It's something that could also harm Avery, played by Ava and Grace Scarola, in danger and he cannot let that possibly happen. Sonny may find even more trouble to deal with when something happens to Anna, played by Finola Hughes. What could it possibly be? Will Sonny be able to get through all the problems?

Meanwhile, Nina played by Cynthia Watros, is scared because she has no idea where her fiance Sonny went. She calls Ava, played by Maura West, to ask her if she knows anything and then proceeds to vent her emotions. Will Ava be able to give her friend some advice? Or will Nina remain a wreck without knowing Sonny's whereabouts? On the other hand, Finn, played by Michael Easton, has something to ask Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst.

He takes her to the old footbridge and talks about his daughter Violet, played by Jophielle Love. Finn mentions that she needs a female influence to help her through things. Does he want Elizabeth to help him find Hayden, played by Rebeca Budig, and bring back Violet's mother? Or is he trying to ask her to become the needed female figure in Violet's life?

Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, and Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, share notes about their investigations. She tells him she saw Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, acting suspiciously at the pool, and suggested that they let Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, rent out his and Lulu's old house. Will Dante agree to it? What will his version of investigations be like?

