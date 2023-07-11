General Hospital Spoilers: What has caused Josslyn to be suspicious about Spencer and Esme?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect life in danger, suspicions, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 11, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Anna, played by Finola Hughes, were chatting when the shooting at the Metro Court pool happened. Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, saw the shooter and yelled for everyone to duck but Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, got shot regardless. As his life remains in danger, his daughter Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, asks her mother Portia, played by Brook Kerr, if he'll become paralyzed due to the incident.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Who becomes the victim at the unfortunate Metro Court pool shooting?

Dante, on the other hand, wonders if his father was the actual target of the shooting. With the activities Sonny indulges in, he has his own set of enemies, especially with the Pikeman deal. Many have also wanted to take over his territory. But then, Anna has been a double agent in her past so it could also be that she was the intended target. Will anyone be able to solve this mystery? Will the truth come to light or will this remain a mystery forever?

Sonny informs his fiancée Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, about the tragedy, who is left shocked when she finds out. Is she worried about her friend Curtis as his life hangs in the balance or is she more scared about the fact that Sonny could have been the victim of the shooting? Marshall, played by Robert Gossett, turns to Stella, played by Vernee Watson, during this tough time. Will she be able to offer him some advice and make him feel better?

When Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, sees Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, talking to Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, she grows very suspicious. After wrapping their parenting class, they might be having a normal chat, but it has raised questions in her mind. JOsslyn is protective of her best friend Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, after all.

Finn, played by Michael Easton, is stopped by Elizabeth, played by Rebeca Herbst, who seems to be dressed for an outing. The unfortunate shooting doesn't let them talk, but now they have an important discussion to have. Will this evolve their friendship to something more or will they decide they are better off as just friends? Violet might also want answers.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: When will Brook Lynn free herself from Tracy's blackmailing?