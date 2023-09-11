General Hospital Spoilers: Will Spencer manage to put Trina's insecurities about Esme at ease?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect romance, announcements, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 11, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time around in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, spent some time with her best friend Josslyn and confided in her. She told her what she felt about her boyfriend Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, spending so much time with Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl. Trina also decided that she was ready to communicate the same to Spencer. He deserved to know how she felt so he could understand where she was coming from. When Trina does, he makes an effort.

Spencer decides to do something romantic for Trina to make her realize just how much he likes her. While the love birds enjoy some quality time together, trouble is brewing on the other side. Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, was arrested after someone snitched on him and everyone is worried sick for him. His family is ready to stand in complete support and solidarity for him. Sonny's family does not believe the accusations against him.

Even though it's unclear what will happen with Sonny next, they promise to be by his side until this situation clears up. It's also something that should not be taken lightly considering Sonny can end up behind bars. He definitely has a lot of people who need his support and help, and he won't be able to do that if he gets imprisoned. How will things fare for Sonny?

TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, and Molly, played by Brooke Anne Smith, are ready to inform more people about their decision to opt for surrogacy and that they found the right surrogate for this journey. They have already told Molly's family, but who will be next? What will their big announcement be? Will their ride to parenthood be a smooth one or are there lots of boulders ahead? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

