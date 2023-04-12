General Hospital Spoilers: Has Trina found an escape route for herself and Spencer?

American television drama series General Hospital has some intense drama loading in the upcoming episodes. Viewers of the show can expect losing hope, attempts to escape, mystery, and a lot more drama. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 12 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, is aboard The Haunted Star with not one but many hostages, including the bone marrow donor of Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen. She is unsure about what to do and how to react as she is tired and exhausted from something or the other always delaying her recovery.

Now with Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, missing, Willow has no idea what hope to hold on to. When Brook Lynn and Sasha hear about Liesl, they visit her to offer her comfort and company, but Willow can feel they have no hope left. She doesn't want to give up hope and muses whether she is being too optimistic, like Michael, played by Chad Duell, has tried to be all this while they've dealt with the disease.

Carly, played by Laura Wright, has already accepted that they might lose Willow tells Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, that they have to prepare themselves for the worst. Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, is still reeling from what happened to Anna, played by Finola Hughes. With her life still on the line, and Victor out there on board of The Haunted Star with the several people he kidnapped, Valentin grows hysterical.

Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, decides to take charge after seeing everything that is going around but she has no idea that Trina is also missing and aboard the boat. Meanwhile, Trina might have found an escape route for Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and herself. Cody, played by Josh Kelly, did not steal that bracelet from Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, and is doing all he can to prove his innocence.

He muses about how can he tell the police how he really knows Gladys and how much money she owes Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look, he would then have to reveal that he is one of Selina's poker hires. Cody takes the help of Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, while Gladys sneaks around and tries to find what information the cops have on Cody.