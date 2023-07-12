General Hospital Spoilers: Which discovery has shocked Chase and what will its consequences be?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect life in spy missions, discoveries, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 12, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, is aware that Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, has been keeping some big secret from her. She does not think she can let their relationship go any forward unless she knows about it. Her friend Felicia understands and has been helping her find out whatever is needed to reach the goal. She even has a lead that lands the two in Pine Valley, Pennsylvania. The two look around for answers but are met with a familiar face.

Jackson Montgomery, played by Walt Willey, might have some of the answers. Will Lucy and Felicia's meeting with Jackson help them in their quest? Will they find the answers they have been looking for? Meanwhile, Martin seeks some advice. Is he considering the offer Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, made him? What will he decide to do? Cody, played by Josh Kelly, wants to get away from Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look. He does not want to bear her influence any longer and he still has to expose Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs.

Especially since he wants to protect Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, and save her money from the clutches of Gladys. Cody attempts to outsmart Selina but it doesn't look like he has considered what the mobster can possibly do to him if he steps a toe out of line. On the other hand. Sasha has a surprise for Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms. Chase, played by Joshua Morrow, is left stunned by something. What could it possibly be?

Does he find out the truth about the second meeting with the civilian review board? If so, how will this impact his relationship with Brook Lynn? Does he find out the truth about Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, being the SEC snitch? What will he do with this news and piece of information? Will Chase manage to use his detective skills and find something on substance near the pool which led to Ned's fall? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

