General Hospital Spoilers: How will Willow's ominous visions of not trusting Nina affect the wedding with Sonny?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect missing people, blackmailing, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 12, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Recently, Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, threatened Ava, played by Maura West, yet again. The latter has been tired of these games and has been trying to figure out a way to get out of this mess. But after the confrontation, the camera faded to black, and Ava has not appeared on screen since. Her well-wishers have been worried for her ever since they tried to contact her but could not reach her. Waves of speculations and worry have been no surprise.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What changes will Port Charles witness now that Lois has finally returned?

Especially since her disappearance spanned for days. Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is off to marry Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, on his private island, and Avery, played by Ava and Grace Scaola, needs to be taken care of by someone. With the child's mother nowhere to be found, everyone began to wonder what happened to Ava. Meanwhile, Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, was the last one to see her when she stayed over for dinner and a chat.

When she is left blindsided, does she find out something related to Ava? What will she do with this information, if so? Will someone manage to find Ava? On the other hand, Austin, played by Roger Howarth, has also been busy trying to locate Ava but he has his own mess to solve that is distracting him from the goal of finding her. When Austin is blackmailed, what will the collateral damage be? Is Nikolas, played by Adam Huss, the one threatening?

Is it related to Ava being missing? Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is trying to be there for her mother Nina in hopes their improving relationship gets even better. She wasn't sure how things would go during the trip, but it's been surprisingly easy. But when Willow starts to feel unsettled, what could the reason be? Will she have another vision of Harmony, played by Inga Cardanel, warning her to not trust Nina? General Hospital airs on ABC.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's SEC truth ruin her marriage with Sonny and improving relationship with Willow?