General Hospital Spoilers: What will Gladys do now that Cody has broken Sasha out of Ferncliff?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confessions, shocking findings, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 12, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time around in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, was arrested on national security charges and it led to a lot of chaos and fear. His family was shocked at finding the news and scrambled to find a way to help him out of this mess. Sonny's Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, and his children including Dante and Kristina made sure to stand in his support. The charges were dropped.

But the freedom did come at a price because Sonny made a huge confession. How will this change things in town and with the Pikeman Group? Will this affect Sonny's relationships as well? He also tells Dex, played by Evan Hofer, that the authorities found coffee beans, not arms in his possession. What does Sonny's future have in store and how will Dex be affected by it? What reaction will Dex's girlfriend Josslyn have to it? Certainly not a happy one.

Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is frantically trying to solve the Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, situation. She wants to get her out of Ferncliff which is ironic considering she is the one who got her into the place in the first place. It seems like now that things are going from bad to worse, Gladys is keeping her selfish motives and greed for money aside. She already has a lot of trouble in her life, the Sasha situation is only amounting to more.

As he tries to figure things out, Gladys gets a shock when she is told that Sasha is no longer in Ferncliff. Cody, played by Josh Kelly, successfully broke her out of the mental help facility and away from the clutches of Gladys. What will Sasha's next plan of action be? What will she do to keep the suspicions away from her? Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst, is going through a parental moment now that all her boys are growing up.

Cameron, played by William Lipton, already went through his teenage phase but now it's time for Jake, played by Hudson West. It won't be easy for Elizabeth to accept that he is starting to branch out and will soon start living life in his own way. Will a milestone remind her that time is flying? What has Charlotte, played by Scarlett Fernandez, got to do with it?

