General Hospital Spoilers: Will Victor's overconfidence lead to his downfall?

The upcoming episodes of American television drama series General Hospital promise its viewers some intense action and drama. Viewers of the show can expect fever dreams, worried parents, mystery, intrigue, and a lot of surprises. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 13 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, is spiraling out of control now that he believes all the cards are in his favour and he can finally execute his long-awaited plan. He might think he is aware of all that is happening but he does not know about Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, who might just turn out to be the wild card in his well-planned schemes.

Victor is ecstatic thinking about finally accomplishing what he and Mikkos had decided to do more than four decades ago, He tells Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, his plan and tells her that sometimes one has to make sacrifices to get to the end goal. Meanwhile, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Trina are ready to execute their own plan, but will they get caught before they get the chance to put it into action?

Portia, played by Brook Kerr, starts freaking out about not being able to find Trina anywhere. None of the messages she is sending are going through to her daughter and she had no idea what to do. She believes Spencer keeps causing trouble for Trina even if he doesn't mean to, and she remembers warning her that it would happen again.

Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, is trying to be there to support Portia in this tough and taxing time. Will Curtis be able to finally forgive Portia after all these years? Will Trina's disappearance be able to bring them back together? On the other hand, Anna, played by Finola Hughes, is making a proper recovery and Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, is ecstatic and grateful about it.

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, has a last request in case she dies before her bone marrow donor Liesl is found. She wants a deathbed wedding and wants to make sure that it happens exactly how she wants it to. Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, tries talking to Michael, played by Chad Duell, about Willow, Nina, and Liesl. He is left shocked when Michael agrees to hear him out. Will this change the course of their relationship?