General Hospital Spoilers: Will Chase arrest Sasha unaware of the cunning trick Gladys pulled?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect life in concerns, complications, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 13, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Chase, played by Josh Swickard, is in detective mode and is up to make his first proper arrest since his return to the police department. It doesn't exactly make things easy when the one he has to arrest is his own friend Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson. Neither of them knows she is on a pill high, cunningly orchestrated by Gladys, but it led to her resorting to shoplifting. She is now in trouble and there doesn't seem to be any way out of it at the moment.

Meanwhile, Cody, played by Josh Kelly, and Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, have to deal with Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look. But Cody has trapped himself even further by attempting to outsmart her and throw her off her game. Selina isn't fond of such games and she'll make sure he knows that. Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, asks Cody what Selina has on him which has kept him under her thumb. On the other hand, Curtis is still critical and his surgery is turning out to be much more complicated than doctors thought it would be.

Considering his spinal cord is affected, TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, who is a neurosurgeon resident, steps up. Will he manage to save his uncle from going into paralysis? Or will he feel guilty about not being able to stop the inevitable? Will he have the added pressure of having the responsibility of treating a family member? Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, thought her suggestion to become a surrogate for her sister Molly, played by Holiday Mia Kriegel, was a good idea, but she didn't get the reactions she was expecting when she made the offer.

Sam and Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, even tried to talk her out of it. Regardless, Kristina seems bothered by something, and Alexis is worried about what it could be. Will she be able to find out what her daughter is going through? Lastly, Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is back home after what feels like ages. Healing from her bone marrow surgery, she certainly needs all the love and support she can get. Her husband, Michael, played by Chad Duell, tries to do something special for her. Will his romantic gesture cheer Willow up?

