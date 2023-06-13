General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ned wake up from his coma and expose Nina's secret?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect celebration, massive news, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 13, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, has a heart-to-heart conversation with Taggert, played by Réal Andrews, and asks him how he is feeling after finding out that he is not the biological father of Trina, played by Tabyana Ali. He opens up to her about the mistakes he made in his married to Portia, played by Brook Kerr, which led to the latter moving on with Curtis. He feels that he is responsible for ruining his own life and gets emotional.

Taggert breaks down and Jordan comforts him as he drowns in sorrow. Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, hosts a bash to celebrate his birthday at the Metro Court. He is happy with being with his family, including his daughter Trina and his wife Portia, who wants to know if there truly is hope for a future between them. Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, has a lot to share with Carly, played by Laura Wright, regarding the SEC mess and their plan to make Ned, played by Wally Kurth, convince them that he lied about the insider trading.

It's not going to be that easy since the SEC can easily start their own investigation and find out that they are actually involved in the illegal activity. Drew and Carly are sure that Ned is the tipster, even though it is far from the truth. Carly is shocked on finding out that Ned is now in a coma, and Tracy had blamed Drew for pushing him in the pool. What are the two going to do now that it seems their plan will not be going forward?

Will Drew turn himself in to save Carly? Meanwhile, Ned is in a coma after tripping into the pool and TJ informs Olivia that he has some news about her husband. Will Ned wake up? Will he remember that it was Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, who snitched to the SEC? Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, is aware she needs money to pay Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look. She doesn't even have information on Sonny, played by Maurice Benard.

What will Gladys do to get some cash and ensure that Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, is not aware of it? Meanwhile the latter wants to end the guardianship which makes Gladys even more nervous. She tries talking Sasha out of it but will she be successful in what she seeks to do? Or will Gladys only have more and more issues to deal with?

