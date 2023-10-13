General Hospital Spoilers: Will Michael finding out the SEC truth destroy Nina's happy wedding with Sonny?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect a white wedding, system hacking, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 13, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, are finally getting married. The location is gorgeous since it's his private island in Puerto Rica and their kids are present to witness their union in holy matrimony. Nina has chosen a beautiful white one-shouldered gown for the special day and her joy knows no bounds. Her formerly estranged daughter Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is there as her matron of honor.

On the other hand, Sonny's son Michael, played by Chad Duell, is his best man but things might just be turning messy. Now that Michael knows that Nina snitched about his mother Carly and her boyfriend Drew to the SEC, he is left reeling. Though he is shocked, what will he choose to do with this secret? Will he inform Sonny about this before or after he takes his vows with Nina? Will the latter's happy day turn into a nightmare with the truth coming out?

Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, and Dex, played by Evan Hofer, meet Spinelli, played by Bradford Anderson, for his help. When they need to hack a computer system what trouble will they get into? Once she noticed that Ava, played by Maura West, was missing, Josslyn was left alarmed. Since she had a great time with her a while back, she might be indulging in the hacking to find out Ava's whereabouts. Will she be successful in finding out the truth?

Portia, played by Brook Kerr, is now the co-chief of staff of the hospital. She shares the news with her family who are delighted for her. Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, has his own professional problems to deal with. When Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look, visits him and tries convincing him to sell The Savoy, what will he do? Will Curtis finally decide to make the deal? Or will he remain stubborn? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

