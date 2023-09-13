General Hospital Spoilers: Will Maxie confront Brook Lynn about her betrayal against Deception?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect questions, confrontations, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 13, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time around in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Carly, played by Laura Wright, really thought planting Dex, played by Evan Hofer, back with Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and his mob was a smart move of protecting the latter, but she was in for a surprise. When Sonny was arrested by the authorities, everyone was shocked and worried about him. They kept trying to think of who could have snitched on him but it turned out that Sonny set the whole thing up, much to the surprise of fans and viewers.

Regardless, Carly has a lot of questions for Sonny not that he is free and the charges against him have been dropped since there is no evidence of any wrongdoing. She confronts her ex-husband and asks him to tell her what has been going on. Sonny might have told his fiance Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, the truth but will he do the same with Carly? Or will he keep things a secret from her? How will Carly react if he does decide to tell her the truth?

On the other hand, Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, has recently rented a spacious new house and she does not want to lose her only source of income. Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, also does not want to lose her company Deception. The two of them go to Tracy, played by Jane Elliot, and try to convince her to let things go. Tracy remains adamant and demands 75% of Deception. Otherwise, she will be suing them with no regrets.

Who does Maxie decide to confront? Will she ask Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, about her betrayal? Or is it somebody else who will face Maxie's questions? Lastly, Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, is quite worried about his girlfriend Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, and friend Cody, played by Josh Kelly, now that he knows the latter broke Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, out of Ferncliff. What will he do to help the three of them?

