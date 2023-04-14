General Hospital Spoilers 14 April 2023: Will Spencer's distraction work in his and Trina's favor?

Viewers can expect escape plans, pleas for help, and from the upcoming episodes of General Hospital. Fans of the ABC series will not want to miss what's happening next on the long-running show. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 14 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Hoping to keep her position safe, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, is doing his best to act as if Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is not on the boat. But he does cause a distraction that Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, was not expecting when he holds a knife to the neck of Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Victor's overconfidence lead to his downfall?

This is merely a diversion so Trina can get to the communications room, but unaware of this, Victor thinks that Spencer might actually hurt her. Will Spencer's effort to divert his uncle be successful? Liesl, who knows that Trina is also aboard the ship, might be playing along with Spencer as she hopes that their plan will help her in escaping the boat as well.

If Trina manages to make it to the communications room safely, all of them might be able to get off the boat and manage to save Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, who seems to be the only reason any of them cares about Liesl. Meanwhile, Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, feels something weird is going on with Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison and she texted Finn, played by Michael Easton, about his dad weeks ago.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Has Trina found an escape route for herself and Spencer?

When Finn questions Gregory, will he be able to find answers to why his father is at the hospital so many times? Will Gregory give his son the answers he needs or refuse to accept the truth? Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, believes Cody, played by Josh Kelly, is innocent but she wants to know what Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs is up to. Cody reveals that it's bad and that she might need an investigative reporter for it.

Sam turns to Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn for help, but her mother seems to be too preoccupied with Gregory and the latest Cassadine drama. Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, has a decision to make. Is it about Chase, played by Josh Swickard, and his civilian review board meeting next week, or is it related to Willow's wedding?