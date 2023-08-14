General Hospital Spoilers, 14 August 2023: What will Sonny do?

General Hospital is one of the longest running American soap operas with about fifteen thousand episodes. This show first premiered in April 1963 and is also listed in the Guinness World Record. General Hospital was first set in the hospital in the unnamed fictional city which was later named as Port Charles. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 11, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

In the previous episodes Carly ends up at the Port Charles Police Department wanting to help Olivia. Ned is not happy about the situation. Sonny comes to rescue Carly however she refuses. Sonny also has other problems to deal with including something happening to Anna.

On the other hand, Nina is scared for her fiancé Sonny as she cannot find him. Nina vents out her emotions on a call with Ava. Finn takes Elizabeth to the old footbridge and talks about his daughter Violet. Finn mentions that she needs a female influence to help her through things. This previous week had left viewers with many questions.

The spoilers show that Olivia cannot confide in her husband Ned these days and therefore turns to her son Dante. Meanwhile, Sonny will move forward with a trap for his enemies, putting Dex in a tight spot. Dex might face some risks as he carries out Sonny’s order.

Gregory will surprise Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine as the trio grabs dinner together. While thinking about his ALS, Gregory is determined to ensure that Chase settles down and starts grilling on the latter's marriage to Brook Lynn. Gregory is also aware that he will not be able to hide his diagnosis for much longer. Hamilton Finn might be able to provide much needed support to his father after learning about his ALS diagnosis.

The fans will again be left wondering with many questions. Will Sonny be able to get through all the problems? Can Gregory succeed in his mission to get married?

