General Hospital Spoilers: How far will Gladys go to keep Sasha in her guardianship clutches?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect life in fear, interference, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the July 14, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, has been worried about his father Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and whatever is going on at his organization for a while. His fears took a real form when the Metro Court pool shooting happened and everyone seems to think Sonny or Anna, Finola Hughes, were the targets. Dante now has a new theory about this incident. Meanwhile, Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, is currently in critical condition.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Chase arrest Sasha unaware of the cunning trick Gladys pulled?

He was the one who got shot regardless of who the target was. Now that Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, has been arrested, will Dante choose to help Cody, played by Josh Kelly? Mac, played by John J. York, confesses something to Sam, played by Kelly Monaco. Does he tell her that he has surveillance at The Savoy to keep a check on Selina Wu, played by Lydia Look? Will Sam and Dante team up and manage to find out what Cody is up to?

Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, will not let anything get in the way of her gambling. To keep her only source of money tied down, she asks Sasha's new psychiatrist to prescribe her something that will make her look like she is capable enough to care for herself and still needs the guardianship of Gladys. This will ensure she keeps getting the money and she will be able to get out of her debt to Selina. Gladys indulges in some interference, but what is it about? Is it an attempt to keep her moves a secret from Cody so nobody can protect Sasha?

TJ, played by Tajh Bellow, stepped in to help his uncle, but things are still dire for Curtis as his life hangs in the balance. Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, gets emotional when she founds about how serious her father's condition is. She had gotten attached to him after finding out that he was her biological father. Kristina's offer to become the surrogate of her sister Molly, played by Holiday Mia Kriegel, did not exactly go down. She is also unaware of the fact that Molly heard the offer while Kristina was talking to Alexis and Sam about it.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Which discovery has shocked Chase and what will its consequences be?