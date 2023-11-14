General Hospital Spoilers: Will Finn receive shocking information about his father Gregory's ALS diagnosis?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect questioning, requests, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 14, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Austin, played by Roger Howarth, has been getting repeatedly involved with police. Previously, Chase, played by Josh Swickard, tracked him at General Hospital and confronted him about his cousin Mason. Even though he answered the questions asked, his behavior seemed awkward and guilty. Now this week, Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna, is interrogating Austin. Will the former be able to get some information out of the latter?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What will Ned recovering his memories mean for his marriage with Olivia?

Will Austin confess something about Ava being kidnapped? Or will he keep shut about the truth and keep digging a hole for himself? Meanwhile, Ava, played by Maura West, has more to do than just worry about Austin's lies and secrets. She is busy advising Trina, played by Tabyana Ali. After the fight between Trina and her boyfriend. Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, the former is in some serious need of it after everything that happened.

Spencer's inability to create boundaries with Esme and Ace has affected his relationship with Trina. She told him that Ace was his baby brother, not his son and he needed to understand that. Spencer did not agree and it led to a blowout between the two. Will Ava be able to help Trina get through this and deal with all the drama? Meanwhile, Spencer has a request for Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl. He does not want to be away from Ace.

Considering Esme has her own motives to think about, she can't exactly be trusted. What will this mean for Spencer's equation with Esme and Ace? Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, have some stuff to discuss. Could it be related to the SEC mess? Lastly, Finn, played by Michael Easton, faces a crisis. Is it related to the work front or the ALS diagnosis his father Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, is undergoing?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Tracy's new business offer cause friction between Brook Lynn and Lois?