General Hospital Spoilers: Will Cody finally spill the whole truth about Gladys in front of Sasha?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect shocking truths, enticing offers, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 14, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time around in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, has gone through a traumatic phase of her life recently. She was drugged and admitted to a mental health facility, all thanks to Gladys and her greed for money. Cody, played by Josh Kelly, managed to break her out of there but Sasha will be in for a major shock when she finds out about everything that has been happening to her. Will Cody tell her everything that Gladys has done behind her back including the gambling?

How will Sasha react to everything Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, has done with the help of Dr. Montague, played by Darin Toonder, if she does find out? On the other hand, Ava, played by Maura West, told Mason, played by Nathanyael Grey, a way into the apartment where Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, resides. But he is frustrated that they were double-crossed, and Ava's in a mess as she doesn't know about Nikolas, played by Adam Huss.

How will she find out that he is, in fact, alive? What will Ava's reaction be? Meanwhile, Austin, played by Roger Howarth, is playing with fire as he keeps Nikolas hidden. He asks Ava to be patient but the latter is in way over her head. Will she get Austin in trouble? What does Nikolas plan to do and what is his play in this whole situation? Lastly, Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, finally has things looking up for her after a hard time on the personal front.

She has started working at the Jerome Gallery again and she expressed exactly how she feels about her boyfriend Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, spending so much time with Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl. Trina was surprised with a lovely romantic gesture from Spencer's side. When she gets an enticing new offer, what is it related to? Is it from Spencer or something entirely else? General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

