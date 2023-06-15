General Hospital Spoilers: Will Spencer be able to answer the questions Portia has for him?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confrontations, offers, and plenty of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 15, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Selina, played by Lydia Look, has reminded Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, about her payment and the latter is not happy about losing the money she gains through Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson. Gladys seems to be falling into a hole that keeps getting deeper. She does not have information on what Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is up to either.

Gladys tries regardless because it is the only way to appease Selina for the time being. But her attempts to raise suspicion with Sonny and he asks Gladys the questions in his mind. Will she have the answers that might set him off her tracks? Meanwhile, Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, has never been more nervous. With the medical condition of Ned, played by Wally Kurth, improving, she is worried that he'll expose she was the SEC snitch.

Will he wake up from his coma and spill the beans? On the other hand, Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, has an offer to make. What is it about? Is he going to tell Carly, played by Laura Wright, that he plans to go ahead with sacrificing himself to save her? With all this drama happening, Ava, played by Maura West, sees an opportunity she wants to utilize. Will she figure out a way to find information about the Pikeman situation that she could give to Mason, who is the cousin of Austin, played by Roger Howarth?

Will it help her save Ava's life which is currently in some serious danger? Lastly, Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, has appeared with a gift. Is it for the birthday boy Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, or is it for his girlfriend Trina, Tabyana Ali, who he claims to love? Portia, played by Brook Kerr, has made her dislike for Spencer quite known and so she confronts him. Will he have answers to the questions she will ask? Will Spencer be able to impress Trina's mother? Or will he only heighten Portia's doubts regarding him?

