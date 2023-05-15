General Hospital Spoilers: What will Dex do now that Michael has changed the plan?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect shocking news, poker moves, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 15, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, is surprised when his son Michael, played by Chad Duell, walks into his office. He was not expecting Michael to voluntarily see him again so soon after being shockingly invited to his wedding. Sonny gets an actual surprise when Michael tells him that things need to change before it becomes too late to do anything. He has the Pikeman video on his phone but will he show it to Sonny?

On the other hand, Dex, played by Evan Hofer, is in shock that all of his hard work and the entire year he spent working for Michael against Sonny has turned out to be for nothing. Despite successfully attaining the evidence required to send Sonny behind bars, Michael has chickened out at the last moment and decided to not attain revenge. Dex is left unsure about what to do next. Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, is in disbelief when she finds out the truth.

What's more hurtful is that Dex will now have to remain Sonny's employee because Michael suddenly changed the plan. The only other option he has is it to leave town and Josslyn is absolutely against it. She tells him leaving is not on the table no matter what. Meanwhile, Selina, played by Lydia Look, is acing the poker game just like she planned she would. Her clever moves put Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, at even more risk.

Gladys is in even more debt and the money is actually not hers so technically it's also at the expense of Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson. Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, wants Tracy played by Jane Elliot, to keep her secret from Chase, played by Josh Swickard. But to make that happen, she will have to go back to work at Deception even though she really does not want to. Brook Lynn reports on her first day back on the job.

But the Deception women are unaware that she is Tracy's spy. On the other hand, Sasha is on the Home and Heart channel with Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, as she readies to go live on television after her breakdown last year. Will she be successful in her plan? Will she finally be able to pull this appearance off or will another meltdown ensue?

