General Hospital Spoilers: What will Carly's recurring interference in Ava and Sonny's business lead to?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confrontations, unsolicited advice, and lots of exciting new drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the September 15, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened this time around in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Anna, played by Finola Hughes, has been trying to find out what her boyfriend Valentin, played by James Patrick Stuart, has been up to. He is also aware she is up to something and is trying to find out what it is. While Anna has been busy following Valentin and spying on him, he has been hiding things from her for whatever his reasons are. Tired of this game, she confronts him. Anna wants to know why he has been lying to her all this while.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Cody finally spill the whole truth about Gladys in front of Sasha?

How will Valentin respond to Anna's questions about him keeping secrets? How will she react when she finds out the truth? Will this end up affecting their relationship? Meanwhile, Martin, played by Michael E. Knight, has his own issues going on. His former wife Blair, played by Kassie DePaiva, deposits $50K into his bank account every month. He wants to avoid her however possible, but she lands in Port Charles. What will Martin do now?

How will he deal with Blair and answer Lucy's questions when she finds out? On the other hand, will Blair stir up some trouble in town? Will she become an additional issue for the women at Deception? They already have enough on their plate so how will they deal with Blair? Carly, played by Laura Wright, is aware that Ava, played by Maura West, is involved in the new nanny decision and knows more about Sonny's arrest than she is letting on.

Carly thinks she deserves to know what is happening so she meets Ava and gives her some unsolicited advice. Ava will likely not bother with whatever Carly has to say considering their relationship has never been the best. Lastly, Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, chats with her best friend Trina, played by Tabyana Ali. During their heart-to-heart conversations, Trina asks for some advice. Is it something related to Trina and Spencer's romantic time together?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Maxie confront Brook Lynn about her betrayal against Deception?