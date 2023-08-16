General Hospital Spoilers: Is Trina not happy with the friendly truce between Spencer and Esme?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confiding, spying, investigations, and lots of drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the August 16, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Trina, played by Tabyana Ali, is happy that she finally got to talk to her father Curtis, played by Donnell Turner, after his attempts to push her away. But he still remains pretty distant, especially with her mother Portia. Ever since he found that his lower body paralysis means he could never walk again, Curtis has done everything to push Trina and Portia away from him but they've remained adamant about being a part of his life despite his stubbornness.

It has been a taxing time for Trina as she deals with everything that has happened over the past few months. She has barely got any time to spend with her boyfriend Spencer, played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez, but the two finally meet and talk it out. She confides in him about the emotional rollercoaster she has been through, but will Portia, played by Brook Kerr, or Esme, played by Avery Kristen Pohl, ruin their alone moment like they usually do?

Will Trina tell Spencer how she feels about his truce with Esme? How will Spencer react to it? Will it affect their relationship? Michael, played by Chad Duell, has been busy observing Dex, played by Evan Hofer, recently. Is he keeping a check on him to ensure sure he doesn't blow his cover in front of Michael's father Sonny, played by Maurice Benard? Or is this about his sister Josslyn who is dating Dex? Will Michael find something about him?

Meanwhile, Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen. has some good news to hear. Is it about her health or her recovering relationship with her mother Nina? Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, might be feeling a little guilty after tricking Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, into Ferncliff, but she is still keeping herself above everything. Sasha going through some mental trauma helps Gladys and her financial needs thanks to the guardianship money.

She is not willing to let her plan fail and will ensure that nobody destroys it, especially not Cody, played by Josh Kelly, who has been trying to expose her for a while. Lastly, Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, launches an investigation. Will she find out what happened to Sasha and how Gladys is the cunning mind behind it? Or will she fail to recognize it?

