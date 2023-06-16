General Hospital Spoilers: Is Gladys in danger of getting exposed by Cody and Sam?

Fans of soap opera General Hospital can expect truths coming to light, desperate moments, and drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the June 16, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Ned, played by Wally Kurth, is out of his coma, and it's time for the doctors to check if he has any kind of brain damage from his fall in the pool. Olivia, played by Lisa LoCicero, has an important decision to make, and the Quartermaines are left utterly shocked by something that happens. Has Ned lost his memory? Has the accident affected him more than anyone thought it would? What changes will this bring for Ned and his family?

Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, has been worried about what Ned's recovery might mean for her and so she attempts to tell Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, that it was her who tipped off the SEC about Carly's insider trading. Will she finally be able to reveal this to her fiance or will they be interrupted about Ned having woken up before she can say a word?

On one hand, Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, visits Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen. On the other, Chase, played by Josh Swickard, and Michael, played by Chad Duell, have a conversation about the former's love life. Chase is not too sure about what to tell Michael about his constantly changing relationship with Brook Lynn, but Willow definitely has a lot to say to her friend Sasha when the latter visits the hospital to check up on her.

Willow tells Sasha that some things can truly never be forgiven and revisits everything her mother Nina did to her in the past. How will Sasha respond to Willow? Will she put in a word about Nina, especially since she wishes the latter was her mother? Cody, played by Josh Kelly, is dealing with the theft charges that claim he stole a bracelet. Sasha believes he is not the culprit, but she does not believe him when he tells her who the thief actually is.

Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, knows that Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs, set Cody up and so does the latter. Cody asks Sam to help him expose Gladys in front of everyone. Does his attempt to finally reveal the truth have more to do with cleaning his own name or saving Sasha from the woman who has done nothing but lie to her?

