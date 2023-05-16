General Hospital Spoilers: Will Robert choose Holly or Diane?

Fans of the television soap opera General Hospital can expect rescues, advice, drama, and determination from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC series. Keep reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the May 16, 2023, episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, wants to show the world that she is okay while also helping other women along the way. So she puts on a brave face and appears on the Home and Heart channel to help promote Deception's latest skincare invention. When the social media buzz and assumptions start affecting Sasha, Cody, played by Josh Kelly, comes to her rescue.

Will Sasha accept his help despite believing that he stole that bracelet from Gladys, played by Bonnie Burroughs? Will she even need his help to wade through this situation? Will their relationship dynamic see a change? Meanwhile, Nina, played by Cynthia Watros, asked Carly, played by Laura Wright, to help her establish a relationship with Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen. She even apologized to her even though she got no apology from Carly in return or any sort of hint that she was guilty about what she did to Nina.

Liesl, played by Kathleen Gati, interrupted them before their conversation could completely progress, and so Carly is curious to know what else Nina would have said. Nina is desperate to reconcile with Willow as her daughter waits for her bone marrow transplant. She decides to pay Carly a visit and asks for her help in sorting things with Willow again. Carly tells Nina that any changes in their relationship will be on Willow's terms and Nina agrees. Will the two rivals finally come to an agreement? Will things between Nina and Willow get fixed?

Robert, played by Tristan Rogers, was a lonely man with no sense of companionship. Now he is confused between two women, his longtime love Holly, played by Emma Samms, and Diane, played by Carolyn Hennesy. While both the women want him, Robert is stuck in a dilemma. Confused about what to do, Robert asks Anna, played by Finola Hughes, for some advice. Though she is not okay with him questioning her love life, Anna is more than happy to give Robert advice on his romantic issues and problems.

