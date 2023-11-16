General Hospital Spoilers: Will Austin manage to face Ava confronting his behavior and deal with her temper?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect confrontations, coming clean, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the November 16, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Ava, played by Maura West, had a chat with Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, where they discussed how untrustworthy Austin is. During their conversation, Sonny also made his stance about Ava's romance with Austin clear. He stated that even if he has real feelings for her, Austin is still loyal to Cyrus, played by Jeff Kober. This is why he is more in the enemy territory than Ava is willing to admit. Sonny is certainly convincing in his observations.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Finn receive shocking information about his father Gregory's ALS diagnosis?

When Ava is ready to confront Austin, how will things fare? Her temper is always one to watch out for, so fireworks can surely be expected. How will Austin deal with it, especially considering the questioning he has undergone recently, Courtesy not only Chase, played by Josh Swickard, but also Dante, played by Dominic Zamprogna. If that wasn't enough, even Cyrus gave Austin a warning. He is definitely in hot water, but what will it mean for him?

Cody, played by Josh Bell, has undergone several changes in the past few months. Apart from saving Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, from Ferncliff, he has also mended and strengthened several of his relationships. Will this road to redemption lead to the biggest reveal of his life? Will he accept that he lied about who his father was? Will he acknowledge that he is Mac's son? Or will his process of coming clean be related to Sasha?

Molly, played by Kristen Vaganos, and TJ, played by Tahj Bellow, are all set to start a new journey in their lives by welcoming their own baby thanks to surrogacy. When the two face trouble and are blindsided, is it related to their upcoming happy beginning? What will this mean for their plans? Will they fare through it? Lastly, Dex, played by Evan Hofer, has a cautionary word for his girlfriend Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy. What could it be about?

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: What will Ned recovering his memories mean for his marriage with Olivia?