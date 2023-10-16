General Hospital Spoilers: How will Sonny react when he finds out his newly-wedded wife Nina is the SEC snitch?

Fans of popular soap opera General Hospital can expect major decisions, secret reveals, and lots of exciting drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC television series. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights for the October 16, 2023, episode of General Hospital. Here's what happened in Port Charles this time around.

Deception is about to see some massive changes. The beauty company now has a new shareholder, none other than Tracy, played by Jane Elliot. She was successful in her blackmailing and became a majority shareholder. Now, Maxie, played by Kirsten Storms, and Lucy, played by Lynn Herring, have to decide regarding the spokesperson for the company. Sasha, played by Sofia Mattsson, has gone through massive turmoil recently.

She was drugged, forced into a mental health facility, and then had to be broken out which is why Lucy and Maxie have to consider whether bringing her back is a risk they can take at the moment. Will they decide to offer her the job again or hire someone else? When Sasha has a revelation, is it about Deception or something related to the trauma she underwent? Carly, played by Laura Wright, and Sam, played by Kelly Monaco, have grown close.

The two bonded over what Drew, played by Cameron Mathison, underwent. This is why Carly chats with her and opens up about her plan with Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, and Gregory, played by Gregory Chase. The three have decided to sue the judge who imposed the prison sentence on Drew. How will this fare for them? What will Sam have to say about it? Will she react positively or ask Carly if she has gone bonkers?

Meanwhile, Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, and Nina, played by Cynthia Vatros, are now married. Their ceremony on his private island paradise went without a hitch. Kristina, played by Kate Mansi, is left surprised all thanks to Blaze, played by Jacqueline Grace Lopez. Lastly, Michael, played by Chad Duell, has finally fond out that Nina snitched on his mother Carly, and Drew to the SEC. What will he do with this information now?

