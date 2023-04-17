General Hospital Spoilers 17 April 2023: Will Carly be willing to fix things between Michael and Sonny?

Fans of television soap opera General Hospital can expect reunions, enlisted help, confusion, and more drama from the upcoming episodes of the long-running show. Continue reading to find out the spoilers as well as highlights for the 17 April 2023 episode of General Hospital.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Holly, played by Emma Samms, let Victor, played by Charles Shaughnessy, that she was suffering from an explosion and went in search of her son, Ethan months ago. Now that Victor knows the truth, he wants to make sure she doesn't find Ethan easily. Felicia, played by Kristina Wagner, was trying to find help and is seen talking to someone in a hotel room.

Willow, played by Katelyn MacMullen, is all set to get married, and Carly, played by Laura Wright, as well as Josslyn, played by Eden McCoy, are ready to offer her their assistance. On the other hand, Brook Lynn, and Sasha have taken charge of ensuring the wedding goes by smoothly. Willow is tired of seeing the rift and issues between Michael, played by Chad Duell, and Sonny, played by Maurice Benard.

She thinks they should forgive one another, so she tries to ask Carly to make it happen. While Sonny seems willing to end the issues, will Carly put aside her differences and do what is right for her son and former husband? On the other hand, Michael is shocked to learn that Sonny knew about the romance between Josslyn and Dex, played by Evan Hofer for months and didn't even seem to care.

He is as confused about this piece of information as Josslyn was. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn, played by Amanda Setton, is ready to do what she can to help Chase, played by Josh Swickard, become a cop again. She even shows up at the civilian review board meeting to ensure that it happens. Though Chase is grateful that Brook Lynn is there to support him, he is still not sure what to do about their relationship.

Lastly, Gregory, played by Gregory Harrison, decides to take his own words of advice to heart and visits Alexis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, at her office wanting to talk things out. But is he truly ready to apologize and give her some much-needed answers?